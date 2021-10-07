Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,127 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $304.20 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.