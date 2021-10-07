Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,663.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,615.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,521.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

