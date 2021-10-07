Keybank National Association OH Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 121,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

