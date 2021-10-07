Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,689 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

DAL stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

