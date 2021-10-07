Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,161 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,847,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

KSS stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

