Kering’s (PPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.