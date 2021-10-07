Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €665.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €797.58 ($938.33).

Shares of KER stock opened at €616.60 ($725.41) on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €692.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €692.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

