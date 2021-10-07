Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €27.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €26.05 ($30.65) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a twelve month high of €32.60 ($38.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.12.
TLG Immobilien Company Profile
