Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €27.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €26.05 ($30.65) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a twelve month high of €32.60 ($38.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.12.

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.