Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $430.04

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.04 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55), with a volume of 17,999 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.04. The company has a market capitalization of £466.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

