Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 94,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 688,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.