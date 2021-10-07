Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 3,871 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.52. 7,338,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,990. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

