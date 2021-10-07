Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1,104.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

