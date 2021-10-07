Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 1,774 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

