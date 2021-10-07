Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $1.56 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

NYSE DOV opened at $159.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

