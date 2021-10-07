Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up about 1.9% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Thermon Group worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermon Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,503. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

