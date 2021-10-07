Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $24.73 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 993.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,583 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

WPC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. 901,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,111. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.