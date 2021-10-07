Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.