Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys Shares of 50,549 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.