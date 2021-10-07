Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,728 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

