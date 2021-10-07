Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 4,948 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,063,000 after acquiring an additional 109,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

