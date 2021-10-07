Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.