Keep Network Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $241.42 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

