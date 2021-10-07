KDI Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 17,500,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

