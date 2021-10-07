Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Kaspien has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Kaspien worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

