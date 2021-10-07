Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

KRTX opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

