Karat Packaging Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 12th (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 12th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Karat Packaging’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

KRT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $6,159,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

