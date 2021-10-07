Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

