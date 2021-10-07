Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $197.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $816,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,273 shares of company stock worth $3,205,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.64. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,962. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $225.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

