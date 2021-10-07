K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 107,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 196,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.