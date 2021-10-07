Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

