JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
