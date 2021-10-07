JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.