JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUD. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

