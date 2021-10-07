JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

