JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.38.

3M stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.91. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

