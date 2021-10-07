JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $84,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 206.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 170,006 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 35.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.