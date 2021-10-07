JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Pembina Pipeline worth $92,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

