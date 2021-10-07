JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 116,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $89,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $11,661,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

