JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 513,496 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of JFrog worth $86,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in JFrog by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 45.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,994,000 after acquiring an additional 336,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FROG stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -79.02. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

