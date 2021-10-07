JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 55,990 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $77,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.78 and its 200-day moving average is $330.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

