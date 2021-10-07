Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

