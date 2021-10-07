Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.91 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

