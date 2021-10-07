Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

