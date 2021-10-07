John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HPS opened at $19.14 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

