John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 33,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

