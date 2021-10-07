John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $498.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.00 million and the lowest is $497.55 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.00. 6,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.05. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

