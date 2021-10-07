JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 579,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -79.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.