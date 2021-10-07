JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JDSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

