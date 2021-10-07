Jason K. Giordano Sells 70,944 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UTZ opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

