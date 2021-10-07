Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 906,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
