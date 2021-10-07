Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 906,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

