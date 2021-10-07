Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

